Angel Luis Cintron, 46, pleaded guilty in May to possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, July 30.

Judge Jeffrey Wright sentenced Cintron to five to 10 years in state prison on Wednesday, July 24.

In handing down the punishment, Judge Wright called it “a very concerning matter” that Cintron possessed the weapon while under supervision and subject to a protection from abuse order. Assistant District Attorney Chris Miller told the court Cintron’s actions made him a “double threat” to both the community and the woman who needed protection.

Cintron declined to address the court, while his attorney argued that he cooperated with authorities and peacefully surrendered the firearm. The defense pushed for a mitigated sentence, but Miller countered that Cintron “was deceitful and he lied” when he agreed under parole conditions not to possess weapons, then defied that again after being ordered to relinquish them under the protection order.

“I don’t know what rule he’s going to break next,” Miller said, adding that a reduced sentence would render the protection order “worthless” and discourage other victims from seeking safety. Judge Wright agreed, saying a lighter sentence would depreciate the severity of Cintron’s crimes.

Probation officers discovered the loaded pistol beneath couch cushions during an unannounced visit to Cintron’s Washington Avenue home in November 2024. Officers also found marijuana, smoking devices, a grinder, and loaded magazines. Cintron admitted he had failed to turn over the weapon after being served the order in September 2024.

Charges were filed by Ephrata Borough Police Officer Cody Newswanger.

