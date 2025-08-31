Amy Jo Mody, 49, of Ephrata, was charged with one count of felony theft by unlawful taking after an investigation into financial discrepancies in the Cub Scouting Pack’s account, the Ephrata Police Department said.

The probe began in May 2025 when the current Committee Chair reported suspicious activity in the group’s Ephrata National Bank account, according to police.

Investigators determined that Mody, who held multiple leadership roles within the Pack since 2020, had full access to the organization’s funds. Between June 2021 and July 2023, she allegedly embezzled at least $5,962.

Police said expenses included DoorDash orders, Netflix payments, a tattoo, and checks written to herself.

Mody’s preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Justice Landis, who set her bail at $10,000 unsecured.

