Thomas Staff was killed after a West Shore Regional Police officer tried to stop him for traffic violations in Wormleysburg Borough, according to Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall

The traffic stop was initiated around 6:50 p.m., but Staff did not stop, PSP said. A pursuit began and continued onto the I-81 northbound on-ramp in East Pennsboro Township.

That’s where Staff crashed and died, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police, with assistance from the CARS Unit and Forensic Services Unit. State police said the investigation remains ongoing and no further details have been released

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

