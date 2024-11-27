Steven John Gallagher, 65, was arrested after officers responded to the 700 block of Valley Street for a report of a missing juvenile on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 3:05 p.m., according to police. The teenage girl was located at the residence, and an investigation revealed they had been sexually assaulted, authorities said.

Gallagher faces multiple charges, including:

Felony 1 Rape – Forcible Compulsion

Misdemeanor 3 Selling/Furnishing Liquor to a Minor

Felony 1 Unlawful Contact With a Minor – Sexual Offenses

Felony 2 False Imprisonment

Misdemeanor 2 Indecent Assault Without Consent

Felony 2 Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent

Felony 2 Sexual Assault

Felony 1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse – Forcible Compulsion

Felony Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver

Felony 3 Concealment of Whereabouts of a Child

His preliminary arraignment was held on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 1:05 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley. Gallagher’s bail was set at $100,000, which he has not posted.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. before Judge Beckley.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for additional details about the case.

Gallagher is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

