Shawn Swingler was handed an aggregate sentence of 8 to 20 years in state prison followed by three years of probation by Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Swingler attacked his partner on Thanksgiving 2023 at his East Pennsboro Township apartment following an argument, police said. The victim told investigators she woke up to find Swingler enraged, slapping her face, taking her phone, and refusing to let her leave.

When she managed to call 911, Swingler tackled her to the ground, choked her until she nearly lost consciousness, and dragged her back inside when she tried to flee. He then escalated the violence, striking her with the blunt side of kitchen shears, cutting her nose, stabbing her hands, and eventually driving a kitchen knife through her foot, investigators said.

Swingler also made threats against the woman and her family, police said.

Officers responding to the 911 hang-up traced the call to Swingler’s apartment, forced entry, and rescued the victim.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Julia Skinner, with Detective Denelle Owen of the East Pennsboro Township Police Department serving as the affiant. The Cumberland County Special Response Team and Victim Advocate Adrianne Vaughn were also credited for their roles in the case.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties at 1-800-852-2102.

