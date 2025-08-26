Penn State Grad, Real Estate Agent Among 14 Caught In East Pennsboro Prostitution Sting

The arrests were made during Operation Impact Demand XII, which was conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at a hotel in East Pennsboro Township, according to a release by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. The operation was led by the Cumberland County Human Trafficking Task Force in coordination with the East Pennsboro and Silver Spring Township Police Departments.

The following men allegedly solicited female escorts for sexual activity in exchange for money:

Curtis Chronister, 51, of New Oxford.

Chad Jumper, 41, of Duncannon.

Gabriel Miller, 34, of Landisville.

Jake Sowers, 25, of Camp Hill.

Jacob Howell, 29, of Dover.

Ed Stauffer, 54, of Steelton.

Yogi Patel, 31, of Mechanicsburg.

Richard Bowers, 37, of Enola.

Jack Liddick, 47, of Liverpool.

Tomas Abate, 40, of New Cumberland.

Allan Deetz, 55, of York.

Kevin Tuite, 54, of Lake Ariel.

Suraj Kadariya, 24, of Carlisle.

Andrew Hagy, 38, of Elizabethtown.

Hagy was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and resisting arrest, investigators said.

Yogi Patel is a Penn State graduate, and Suraj Kadariya is a real estate agent, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Each man will face preliminary hearings at District Court 09-1-03, according to the release.

Since June 2022, Cumberland County has arrested 113 individuals in a series of targeted anti-human trafficking stings, the DA's office said, warning that operations will continue.

“Those people who prey on victims of human trafficking or promote conditions related to this criminal behavior will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the DA said in the release.

