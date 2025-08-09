A Few Clouds 73°

SHARE

Nurse Gloria Colon Charged With Medicine Theft From Hospital

A Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital nurse is accused of stealing medication from the facility in Camp Hill, East Pennsboro police announced on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Gloria Colon

Gloria Colon

 Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Gloria Colon, 51, of Mount Wolf, was identified as the suspect in a theft investigation that began on Tuesday, June 17, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital at 503 N. 21st Street just after 1:45 a.m. for reports of a non-active theft, authorities said.

Security staff told officers that a nurse had been stealing medication from the hospital, police detailed in the release.

Following an investigation, Colon was charged and a preliminary hearing was scheduled at MDJ Sanderson’s office, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Enola-East Pennsboro and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE