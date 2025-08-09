Gloria Colon, 51, of Mount Wolf, was identified as the suspect in a theft investigation that began on Tuesday, June 17, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital at 503 N. 21st Street just after 1:45 a.m. for reports of a non-active theft, authorities said.

Security staff told officers that a nurse had been stealing medication from the hospital, police detailed in the release.

Following an investigation, Colon was charged and a preliminary hearing was scheduled at MDJ Sanderson’s office, officials said.

