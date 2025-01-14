Fair 25°

Lauren Mateo Charged After Child Overdose In Enola

An Enola woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a juvenile overdosed in her home, East Pennsboro police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township PD
 Photo Credit: East Pennsboro police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Lauren Leah Mateo, 36, was charged after a juvenile ingested a controlled substance inside a residence on the 100 block of Adams Street, Enola, on Nov. 5, 2024, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 8 a.m., providing care to the juvenile victim, according to authorities.

Following an investigation, Mateo was identified as the suspect, and charges were filed, police said.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before MDJ Sanderson. Daily Voice has reached out to the court for further details.

