Jared Eugene Kisla, 28, of Enola, was arrested after detectives say he engaged in multiple sexual encounters with a teenage girl over several months, according to the affidavit filed by Detective Anthony Fiore of the East Pennsboro Township Police Department.

Latest Case: Felony Sexual Assault Charges

Investigators say Kisla admitted during a recorded interview to having vaginal and oral sex with the victim, identified in documents as “JR,” who was under 16 at the time. The victim told authorities she had repeatedly “run away” from home and stayed at Kisla’s residence on Arnold Road, where he provided her with THC products and a vape pen, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Kisla allegedly knew the girl’s age and admitted that she had been staying with him since 2023. He also allegedly instructed her to avoid contacting police and not to report their encounters.

He was charged with seven counts each of felony statutory sexual assault and indecent assault, one count of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, one count of felony interference with custody of children, and seven counts of felony corruption of minors, according to the Magisterial District Court docket.

Prior Arrests And Criminal Background

Court records and police press releases reviewed by Daily Voice show Kisla has a pattern of violent and stalking-related offenses dating back several years.

In November 2018, Kisla was charged in Dauphin County with harassment for subjecting another person to physical contact. The case was later transferred to the Court of Common Pleas and held for court.

In August 2020, he was arrested by Fairview Township Police for simple assault after allegedly attacking a woman during an argument at a hotel off Lewisberry Road in New Cumberland. The victim suffered visible injuries, and the case was waived to the Court of Common Pleas.

Two months later, in October 2020, Kisla was again taken into custody by Fairview Township Police for stalking and criminal trespass. Investigators said he was caught hiding in the woods near a woman’s home who had an active Protection From Abuse order against him. He had been tracking her through a cell phone app, police reported. That case was transferred to the York County Court of Common Pleas, where he was held for court on a misdemeanor stalking charge.

In August 2022, Kisla was charged by Palmyra Police with misdemeanor criminal mischief after damaging a vehicle on the 600 block of West Main Street, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

GoFundMe: ‘Jared’s Path To A Better Future’

Months before his latest arrest, Kisla launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Donate to Jared’s Path to a Better Future.” In the fundraiser, created in April 2025, he claimed he was trying to “better [his] life by joining the Navy” but needed help paying off court fines first.

In the post, Kisla wrote that he had “given [his] life back to the Lord” and wanted to “give back to [his] country.” He described past struggles with anger and hardship, noting a motorcycle accident earlier in the year, a failed vehicle repair, and that he quit smoking on July 28, 2024.

The fundraiser, which raised $1,160 of its $6,300 goal from 11 donations, was hosted under his name and listed his location as Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Confinement And Court Proceedings

Kisla was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 30, and booked into Cumberland County Prison after being unable to post $100,000 monetary bail. His preliminary arraignment was held that evening before Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12, in Enola, according to court records.

