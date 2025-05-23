Gabe Avery Bressler, 18, was arrested after officers responded to a report of a possible sexual assault on the 400 block of North Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township on April 17 at 8 a.m., according to a release by East Pennsboro Police.

The victim told investigators they had been sexually assaulted repeatedly over the past year. Detectives identified Bressler as the suspect during their investigation.

He was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison, police said.

Bressler has been charged with:

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault.

Felony Sexual Abuse of Children.

Felony Unlawful Contact With Minor.

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault.

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Sanderson, according to authorities.

