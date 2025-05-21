Rain 57°

Fugitive Hiding In Enola Basement Captured After Two Years: East Pennsboro Police

A fugitive who spent more than two years evading police was finally arrested after being found hiding in a basement, East Pennsboro police announced on Monday, May 19.

Christopher Beaver

 Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Christopher M. Beaver, 49, of Enola was wanted for Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Trial, or Punishment, and had eluded capture since 2023, authorities said.

Officers received a tip that Beaver was inside a home along the 200 block of West Shady Lane in Enola. They responded to the address at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2025, and searched the residence, eventually locating Beaver in the basement, police detailed in the release.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Cumberland County Prison.

Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Sanderson. Court records had not yet listed the hearing date as of Tuesday.

