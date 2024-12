The pedestrian was struck at Route 896 and Lincoln Highway East/Route 30 in East Lampeter Township around 8:15 a.m., authorities said. She was transported to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately available.

Police remained at the scene as of late Tuesday morning. East Lampeter Township police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elizabethtown and receive free news updates.