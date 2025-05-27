Overcast 71°

Woman, 85, Killed In Memorial Day Crash In Elizabethtown: Police

An elderly woman was killed in a crash in Elizabethtown on Memorial Day, police announced on Monday, May 26.

Elizabethtown Borough Police Department vehicle.      

 Photo Credit: Elizabethtown Borough PD
The 85-year-old from James Buchanan Drive in Elizabethtown was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Market Street (PA Route 230) and West Bainbridge Street (PA Route 241) shortly after 9 a.m., according to Elizabethtown Borough Police.

She succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by Officer Gregory Riehl, with oversight from Chief Derek A. Koch. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at (717) 367-6540.

