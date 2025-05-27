Woman, 85, Killed In Memorial Day Crash In Elizabethtown: Police

The 85-year-old from James Buchanan Drive in Elizabethtown was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Market Street (PA Route 230) and West Bainbridge Street (PA Route 241) shortly after 9 a.m., according to Elizabethtown Borough Police.

She succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by Officer Gregory Riehl, with oversight from Chief Derek A. Koch. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at (717) 367-6540.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elizabethtown and receive free news updates.