Sean Parke Heitzman, 25, of Marietta, was arrested after officers with Susquehanna Regional Police responded to the 1600 block of Old River Road for a report of a man attempting to break down a door with an axe on Saturday, Sept. 20, according to a release.

When police arrived, they did not immediately see anyone outside, but heard yelling from inside the home. Officers forced entry and found a bleeding victim downstairs while Heitzman stood at the top of the stairs refusing commands, investigators said.

During the attempted apprehension, Heitzman allegedly kicked officers twice. While being escorted outside, he also allegedly struck an officer in the face, police said.

The victim told police that Heitzman broke through his bedroom door with the axe and punched him several times in the face, according to the release.

Heitzman was charged with aggravated assault on police, simple assault, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment, authorities said.

