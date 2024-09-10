Richard J. Copenhaver III, 29, of Mountville, was found in the 200 block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown Borough by Corporal Goshen and Officer John Stewart at 9:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, as detailed in a release.

Copenhaver had a "laceration to her nose and was covered in blood," as stated in the release, where police also noted he was "under the influence."

Although he was uncooperative and resisted he was taken into custody and police were able to investigate what led up to them finding Copenhaver in this state. They learned he had sexually assaulted two people in a nearby parking lot before jumping on the roof of a car damaging it, and then getting into a fight with a man, according to the release.

He has been charged with the following according to the police and confirmed by court documents:

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent.

Misdemeanor Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent (two counts).

Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest Or Other Law Enforcement.

Summary Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct.

Copenhaver's preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10. His bail was set at $50,000 which he failed to post so he was remanded to the Lancaster County Prison. His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Randall L. Miller at 1: 30 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to his latest court docket.

Copenhaver has previously lived in Manheim, Marietta, Lancaster, and York and has a criminal record in Ephrata, Warwick, Mount Joy, and Marietta, according to six previous court dockets. He was convicted or pleaded guilty in negotiated deals to various misdemeanor drug offenses, theft, assault, and a summary offense for harassment.

