Michael C. Eckenrode, 47, of Elizabethtown, died of multiple traumatic injuries when his car collided with a truck at North Hertzler Road and East Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 6, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. His death was ruled accidental.

Eckenrode was behind the wheel of a Pontiac G6 that failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by a Ford F350 driven by a 17-year-old Elizabethtown teen, Pennsylvania State Police said in their report.

The violent impact forced both vehicles off the road and down an embankment. The truck landed on its roof, troopers said.

Eckenrode died at the scene, the coroner confirmed. His 43-year-old brother and passenger, Jesse Eckenrode, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The teen driver and his 16-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

Neighbors have long described the intersection as dangerous, and now, four families are reeling from the devastating crash.

Michael C. Eckenrode was remembered as a jack-of-all-trades with a heart of gold. He was born in Lancaster on Nov. 27, 1977, to Ricky Eckenrode and the late Lois Irene (Smith) Eckenrode, according to his obituary.

He attended Warwick High School and worked various jobs in Elizabethtown and Lancaster, most recently as a warehouse associate at Banner Solutions. Known for his love of car shows and bonfires, he was a hands-on guy with a strong presence and a giving spirit.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his brothers Jesse and Brandon, sisters Melissa and Mary, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Memorial service arrangements are still pending. Contributions to assist the family with cremation costs can be made to the Central PA Cremation Society.

