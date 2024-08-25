Gideon Derr of Elizabethtown (according to his family and social media, although the coroner said he was from Bainbridge and PSP said he was from Labelle) died at the scene of the crash at 3805 River Road near Red Hill Plaza around 11:30 p.m., according to the Londonderry Township Fire Company and PA State Police.

Derr was driving a 2001 Honda Civic south on Rt441/River Road at a "high rate of speed" when he left the roadway, striking a steel barrier on his left, entering the embankment, and rolling over numerous times before the Civic finally stopped on its roof in the northbound lane, PSP Harrisburg Trooper Gregory Archulet detailed in the release.

The 21-year-old woman in his passenger seat was injured and taken by EMS to an area hospital, according to Archulet. Her injuries were supposedly minor but her current condition was not available.

Rt 441 was closed in the area until 5:11 a.m. as fire crews were to provide lighting for the Pennsylvania State Police reconstruction team.

Derr was originally from Galeton and attended Elizabethtown Area Senior High School, according to his social media.

He is survived by his wife, siblings and step-siblings, and extended family according to his Facebook profile and his step-brother Dustin's obituary post by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

Shortly after the crash, his step-brother's wife posted that his dad, Carl Derr had a possible heart attack and is in the ICU at Hershey Medical Center.

Additional information was unavailable at the time of publishing. The Derr family is invited to contact Daily Voice about fundraisers, funeral details, a statement, or additional photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

