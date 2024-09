Travelers are asked to avoid the area of South Market Street between Plum Street and College Avenue will be closed due to a traffic crash, the Elizabethtown Borough Police said in a release at 2:16 p.m.

"Traffic is being detoured and motorists should expect delays," police said.

Commercial Motor Vehicles are asked to completely avoid the area.

This closure is estimated to clear in there to four hours.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elizabethtown and receive free news updates.