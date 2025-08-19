Barbara Varner, 62, Leaves Behind A Legacy Of Family And A Love For The Outdoors

Barbara enjoyed listening to music and going on long walks. She loved animals, nature, and camping.

She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Varner and Angela Varner; grandchild Marissa Kauffman; great-grandchild Freya; sister Linda Varner; nephews and nieces Kimberly Lemieux, Cheryl Davis, Keith Staver, Larry Worthington, Ryan Diehl, and Megan Diehl; and a great-nephew.

Barbara is preceded in death by a sister, Sondra Davis, and 2 brothers, William Varner and Steven Varner.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter.

