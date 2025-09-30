Amber Dillinger of Elizabethtown attacked a woman, leaving her with minor injuries, on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 4:30 p.m., according to the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Two additional people were also struck by Dillinger before she left the scene, police detailed in the release.

Dillinger has been charged with Simple Assault, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Mischief.

Her arrest and charges were formally filed on Tuesday, Sept. 30, authorities said.

The case was investigated by Corporal Joseph Grego and reviewed by Lieutenant Jesse J. Schlotzhauer.

