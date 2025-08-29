Uthra Manivannan, lovingly called Priyadharshni, died in the wreck off North Ship Road on Saturday, Aug. 23, according to family and emergency dispatch notes.

The car overturned and landed about 10 feet into the woods, leaving one person trapped and unconscious, responders said. Uthra was later identified by her loved ones as the woman killed.

Her 3-year-old son Mayon survived, but suffered a fractured shoulder and is now facing urgent surgery and a long road to recovery, according to a GoFundMe launched to support the family.

“Her warmth, laughter, and gentle spirit touched everyone she met,” her sister wrote. “Her absence leaves a void that words cannot fill.”

Mayon's father was also hurt in the crash, but is “currently unable to provide support due to legal circumstances,” the GoFundMe says. That’s left funeral expenses and the boy’s care entirely on the grieving family.

The GoFundMe, titled “Support for Uthra’s Funeral & Mayon’s Recovery,” has raised more than $111,000 toward a $250,000 goal as of Thursday, Aug. 28.

