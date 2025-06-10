Tornado And Earthquake Rock Pennsylvania Days Apart; Here's Where

Surveyors with the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Clarion County on Tuesday, June 4, bringing 75 mph winds and damaging storms.

The tornado carved its path along Brush Run Road, though officials say the exact track has not yet been determined. Crews also examined nearby damage along Haugh Hollow Road and Route 322, but determined that was caused by a downburst or straight-line winds peaking at 80 mph — not tornadic activity.

This marks the first confirmed tornado in Clarion County since July 11, 2017, according to the NWS.

Just days later, tremors were felt across the northeastern region of the state.

A 2.8-magnitude earthquake struck Forksville — near Bradford and Sullivan counties — at 4:04 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake originated roughly 10 kilometers north-northwest of the town and was strong enough to be felt by at least two residents who reported the shaking via the USGS “Felt Report - Tell Us!” tracker.

According to Michigan Tech, quakes in the 2.5–5.4 range are “often felt but only cause minor damage,” and roughly 500,000 occur annually worldwide.

There were no confirmed injuries or structural damage following the earthquake, officials noted.

While earthquakes in Pennsylvania are rare, they’re not unheard of — the strongest on record was a 5.8 magnitude quake near Pymatuning Lake in 1998, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Easton and receive free news updates.