Timothy Zeh, born on March 12, 1998, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, had spent his entire life in Phillipsburg, New Jersey before moving to Easton. He passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, from injuries sustained in an explosion inside his apartment on West Milton Street, officials said.

Zeh, a 2016 graduate of Warren County Technical School, was known for his love of fishing, hiking, animals, and collecting rocks and crystals, according to his obituary from Finegan Funeral Home.

He is survived by his parents, Erich Zeh Jr. and Nancy Geissler Zeh, his two brothers, Erich R. Zeh and Tyler Zeh, as well as his maternal grandparents, Robert and Janice Geissler, and his paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Vogt.

Friends have flooded social media with tributes to Zeh, recalling his creativity, humor, and unwavering kindness.

“Tim was my right hand in high school, we were attached at the hip,” one friend shared. “If you saw one of us, you saw both of us. He was always positive and right there to make me smile.”

Another remembered his artistic talents: “We used to make t-shirts in Graphic Arts class—Tim was so creative and smart. He’d finish whatever I couldn’t, and we’d laugh about it.”

A classmate reflected on their last interaction: “We had just talked a few weeks ago, catching up. Tim sent me a song we used to blast in my Jetta after school. I’ll play that song and think of you, Tim.”

Services for Zeh will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, from 1–3 p.m. at Finegan Funeral Home at 924 2nd Avenue in Alpha, NJ. Funeral services will be private.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Easton Police Department, Northampton County Coroner's Office, and Easton Fire Department.

Zeh’s death has been ruled an accident, caused by multiple blast effect injuries, Northampton County Coroner Zachary R. Lysek said.

Timothy Zeh’s adventurous spirit and warm heart leave a lasting legacy. “Rest in peace, Timmy,” a friend wrote. “You will be so missed.”

