Tatiana Divina Peterson, 39, of Tobyhanna, is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and related firearm offenses after the shooting on Interstate 380 northbound near mile marker 8.5 in Coolbaugh Township on Monday morning, June 10.

According to the affidavit filed by Trooper Carl Nerthling with the Stroudsburg Criminal Investigation Unit, Peterson was driving a black Hyundai Tucson when she chased down another driver, pulled alongside him, and opened fire with a .380 caliber handgun. The victim, who was alone in a black Ford pickup truck, was struck in the forehead while both vehicles were in motion.

Despite his injuries, the victim managed to safely stop along the shoulder and was rushed to Geisinger CMC. Investigators later discovered multiple bullet holes in the front passenger side of his truck.

Witness statements, dash cam footage, PennDOT records, and digital leads helped identify the Hyundai’s registration and link it to Peterson. Surveillance footage and still images matched her appearance, including her dark-rimmed glasses and hairstyle.

Peterson later admitted to police that she fired the weapon and identified the firearm as a Bersa Thunder .380, which was recovered from her bedroom dresser. She also confirmed she was behind the wheel during the shooting.

Peterson is awaiting a preliminary hearing. The investigation remains active.

