Steven Gill, 36, was gravely injured in a freak accident in Weisenberg Township on Wednesday morning, May 21, when several logs fell and struck him in the head, as Daily Voice reported. He was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest.

Gill, a native of Warsaw, New York, and most recently of West Penn Township, worked for Mechanics Plus Towing and Transport. He was the sold provider for his wife Tara and their children, ages 3, 10, and 12, the youngest of whom has special needs.

“He was their source of income. He was kind of the heartbeat of the family,” Gill’s brother-in-law, Arye Pulli, told Daily Voice. “As we put it in sports, the glue guy.”

Pulli organized a GoFundMe campaign meant to ease the young family’s financial burden in the days ahead.

Loved ones want the community to know how much Gill cared for his children.

“He was really, really driven to provide for and give his kids the best opportunities possible,” Pulli said. “Now, Tara is left grieving the love of her life, while navigating the unimaginable challenge of raising three children without a current source of income.”

The fundraiser had collected over $13,000 as of Friday, May 23. Those interested in supporting Gill’s family can do so via GoFundMe.

The Pennsylvania State Police–Fogelsville Station is investigating the incident.

