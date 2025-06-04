Son-In-Law Killed Wife's Parents In Palmer 55+ Community, Waited For Police With Gun At Door

Xiaomin Fei, 24, is accused of killing his wife’s parents—Robert and Gretchen Ackerman—at their home in The Highlands at Glenmoor on the unit block of Glasgow Way in Palmer Township around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, according to the Palmer Township Police Department.

Responding officers found Fei standing in the open doorway holding a handgun. After several verbal commands, he put the weapon down and was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Inside the home, officers discovered the bodies of Robert and Gretchen Ackerman on the main floor. Investigators determined Fei had broken into the house and fatally shot both victims.

Two children under the age of five were found unharmed in a separate room of the home, police said. Fei was charged with the following, according to court records:

Felony Criminal Homicide (two counts).

Felony Burglary.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (two counts).

Misdemeanor Possessing Instruments of Crime (two counts).

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Capobianco and committed to Northampton County Prison without bail. A court date will be set at a later time.

Authorities stressed that this was an isolated domestic incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Palmer Township Police Department thanked the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, Coroner’s Office, Palmer Municipal Fire Department, and Suburban EMS for their response and assistance.

