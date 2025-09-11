The crash happened at the intersection of Steely Hill Road and County Line Road around 10:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, according to Trooper Eric Foley of the Belfast barracks.

James J. Pavlica, 84, of Kintnersville, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord west on County Line Road and turned right onto Steely Hill Road, police explained. At the same time, Robert P. Marley, 65, of North Wales, was riding his bicycle south on Steely Hill Road and attempted to turn left onto County Line Road.

As both units approached each other, Marley swerved toward the eastern shoulder but was unable to avoid the Honda, troopers said. The Accord struck him with its front end, causing him to hit the vehicle’s bumper, hood, windshield, roof, and back window.

Marley, who was wearing a helmet, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to police. Pavlica was not injured.

