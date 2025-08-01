Ricky Raisner, 67, of Mount Bethel, was found guilty on Thursday of 50 counts of sexual abuse of children and a count of criminal use of a communication facility following testimony throughout the week, according to Sunday.

At the verdict, Raisner’s bail was revoked. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

“Possession of these lewd materials is far from a victimless crime, as each and every time these files are viewed it further exploits and victimizes the child depicted,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Our Child Predator Section is committed to proactively seeking out offenders who view, collect, and share child sexual abuse material.”

Investigators said the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section received a tip and traced an IP address to Raisner’s home. Agents executed a search warrant and seized devices containing child sexual abuse material.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Michelle Laucella.

