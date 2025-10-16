The sentence:

Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles, 40, received two consecutive prison terms of 20 to 40 years each — one for third-degree murder, another for attempted homicide — totaling 40 to 80 years. He appeared before Judge Michael J. Koury in Easton and waived his right to appeal.

What happened:

Back in late August 2023, Fantauzzi-Aviles attacked his girlfriend, Shante Mason, stabbing her multiple times, ultimately killing her at their Wilson Borough home. He also stabbed their 4-year-old daughter, leaving her seriously injured. In July 2025, he pleaded guilty to both charges.

Behind the scenes:

The investigation was led by the Wilson Borough Police Department, and the charges were prosecuted by First Assistant DA Robert Eyer under the oversight of DA Stephen Baratta. Authorities say the case was extensively documented in the release.

Takeaway:

In a case that stunned the community, the courts have rendered a severe punishment. The convicted man has chosen not to appeal, meaning this sentence is likely to stand.

