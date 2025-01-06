Police ID Easton Woman Killed In Bethlehem Crash

Nicole D. Guzman was a passenger in the vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man that crashed along William Penn Highway around 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, the Northampton County Coroner’s Office said.

The blue Nissan Altima veered off the road, crossed the opposing lane of traffic, and collided with two trees near Chipman Road, township police said.

The driver was entrapped in the vehicle and was extricated by local fire crews. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. She was a front-seat passenger and the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The manner of death was accidental.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours as police investigated the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle prior to the accident to contact Cpl. Lindsay at 610-814-6411.

The Bethlehem Township Police Department was assisted at the scene by Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire, Nancy Run Fire, Bethlehem Township EMS, Easton Police Department, and the Northampton County Coroner's Office.

