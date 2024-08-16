Fair 79°

SHARE

Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting Near Northumberland County Courthouse, One Remains At Large

Two men are in custody and a third suspect is at large in a fatal shooting outside the Northumberland County Courthouse in Sunbury, authorities said on Friday, Aug. 16.

The Northumberland County Courthouse.

The Northumberland County Courthouse.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The Montour County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Dayveon R. Creel of Sunbury. 

He was shot at about noon on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 147 Market Street, Sunbury Police Chief Travis Bremigen said.

The chief confirmed the two arrests with Daily Voice. The suspects' names had not been released but a news conference was planned for 1 p.m. 

The victim was transported to Geisinger Medical Center Danville and died from the gunshot wound to the chest at 1:16 p.m., the coroner said. 

Anyone who sees the third suspect or knows of their whereabouts should contact the police. 

to follow Daily Voice Easton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE