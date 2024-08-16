Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting Near Northumberland County Courthouse, One Remains At Large

The Montour County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Dayveon R. Creel of Sunbury.

He was shot at about noon on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 147 Market Street, Sunbury Police Chief Travis Bremigen said.

The chief confirmed the two arrests with Daily Voice. The suspects' names had not been released but a news conference was planned for 1 p.m.

The victim was transported to Geisinger Medical Center Danville and died from the gunshot wound to the chest at 1:16 p.m., the coroner said.

Anyone who sees the third suspect or knows of their whereabouts should contact the police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Easton and receive free news updates.