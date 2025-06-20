PA Man’s Car Impounded, So He Got It Back At Gunpoint: Warren County Prosecutor

On Saturday, June 14, at 2 a.m., officers in Pohatcong Township conducted a traffic stop on Pohatcong Alley, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said.

During the stop, a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered along with multiple magazines and hollow point ammunition, authorities said. Isaiah Goodwin was arrested and processed at the Warren County Correctional Center, authorities said.

The vehicle was impounded and stored at Rossnagle’s Service Center, on Route 22, in Lopatcong Township, authorities said.

Goodwin was charged with possession of a handgun and multiple weapons and drug offenses, authorities said.

On Sunday, June 15, at 10:30 p.m. Lopatcong Township Police responded to Rossnagle’s for a robbery at gunpoint, authorities said.

While en route to Rossnagle’s, officers observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 22, matching the description of the vehicle that fled the armed robbery, authorities said.

An investigation determined the vehicle stolen was the one impounded after Goodwin’s initial arrest, authorities said.

Goodwin was hit with additional charges including eluding law enforcement while operating a motor vehicle, robbery, aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said.

On Wednesday, June 18, the US Marshal’s Eastern Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Goodwin, authorities said.

Goodwin is currently lodged in Northampton County Prison awaiting extradition to New Jersey, authorities said.

