NJ Man Pushing Car On I-78 Killed In Northampton Tractor-Trailer Crash: PA State Police

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Mile Marker 74.3 in Glendon Borough around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, June 16, according to PSP Troop M – Belfast.

A man from New Jersey was pushing a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox in the right travel lane while a woman also from New Jersey steered from inside the SUV, according to invesigators. The vehicle had broken down after running out of fuel.

As the pair tried to move the vehicle, an eastbound tractor-trailer slammed into the Chevrolet and another tractor-trailer that was disabled on the shoulder. The man pushing the vehicle was fatally injured, troopers said.

The woman steering the SUV was rushed to Saint Luke’s Anderson Hospital, according to state police.

All eastbound lanes of I-78 were shut down during the investigation and reopened around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic was detoured onto State Route 33 during the closure.

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is assisting PSP Belfast with the ongoing investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Easton and receive free news updates.