Lisa Guzman, 44, was charged after an investigation in Forks Township, according to the department.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Destiny Lane on Saturday, March 8, at 9:23 a.m. for a theft report. The victim had received overdraft alerts and later discovered four separate ATM withdrawals totaling $4,000.

The victim suspected their caretaker of making the unauthorized transactions. Detectives obtained bank records and surveillance footage, where Guzman was positively identified, investigators detailed.

The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office approved charges against Guzman for one felony count of Financial Exploitation of an Older Adult or Care Dependent Person and one felony count of Theft by Unlawful Taking, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Guzman’s arrest. She is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-5, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Corporal Jones at [email protected] or submit a tip through Crimewatch. Tips may remain anonymous.

