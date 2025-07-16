Guilty Plea And Sentencing

John “J.T.” Smoke, 45, of Bangor, pleaded guilty to Corruption of Minors, a first-degree misdemeanor, on May 22, 2025, before Judge Jennifer Sletvold in Northampton County Court. On July 16, 2025, she sentenced him to 9 to 24 months minus two days in county prison, followed by 36 months of probation, according to court documents.

The DA’s office confirmed the punishment falls within the aggravated sentencing range. Court records show Smoke is currently in custody at Northampton County Prison.

Explicit FaceTime From School Office

The investigation began in March 2024 after Easton Area School District officials and Palmer Township police received a tip that Smoke had sent an explicit image or video to a student. The affidavit later confirmed that the student was a 16-year-old girl attending Easton Area High School.

According to investigators, Smoke asked for the teen’s phone number, contacted her while she was home sick, and offered her money to FaceTime him. During the call, which the girl recorded, Smoke was seen sitting in his school office with his genitalia exposed in his hand.

CashApp Payments, Late-Night Messages, Photo Recovered

After the student consented to a forensic exam of her phone, authorities confirmed that Smoke sent her money via CashApp, along with numerous text messages sent at inappropriate times. Investigators also recovered the explicit photo Smoke sent her.

The date of the offense was listed in the criminal docket as Sept. 2, 2023.

Stripped Of Badge, Suspended With Intent To Terminate

Smoke was arrested on April 24, 2024, and released the same day on $50,000 unsecured bail, which he posted himself.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave, and his duty weapon, badge, and department-issued computer were seized. He also voluntarily turned over his cellphone and lock code to police. Palmer Township Police later announced Smoke was suspended with the intent to terminate.

Once Celebrated As A Model SRO

On February 15, 2023 — just over a year before his arrest — the Palmer Township Police Department posted on social media:

“Happy #NationalSchoolResourceOfficerAppreciationDay to our own SRO ‘JT’ Smoke assigned to the Easton Area High School. Officer Smoke, enjoy your day!”

Judge Cites Breach Of Public Trust

Despite Smoke’s lack of a prior criminal record, years in law enforcement, fatherhood, and multiple letters of support, Judge Sletvold emphasized that he “violated a duty of trust through his employment,” according to his attorney John Waldron.

A presentence investigation and psychosexual evaluation were ordered before sentencing.

