Incapacitated Rideshare Passenger Sexually Assaulted By Driver In Luzerne County: PSP

The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating the sexual assault that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Edwin Valentin Perez, the driver from Hazle Township, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 21, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

It is believed that the male victim was incapacitated by an inhalant-type substance from Valentin Perez during the ride, police said. The sexual assault occurred while the victim was incapacitated, they said.

Valentin Perez was sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to court records. He is due to appear for a preliminary court hearing on Sept. 4.

Valentin Perez had been operating a red 2012 Toyota RAV 4 while working as a Lyft driver.

Anyone who suspects that they may have been a victim of a crime under similar circumstances, or has any information about the above incident, is urged to contact the Troop P Wilkes-Barre Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-822-5515.

