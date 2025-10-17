George J. Cowan, 58, of Collingswood (Camden County) was pronounced dead at 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, near the 5500 block of PA Route 100 in Lowhill Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Cowan was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another car, authorities said. An autopsy was completed Friday at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensic Center. The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, officials said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Station and the State Police CARS Unit are investigating the crash.

Details about George Cowan's life were not immediately available. His loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

