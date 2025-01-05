Easton Woman Dead, Driver Hospitalized In Bethlehem Crash: Police

The crash occurred at approximately 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, near the intersection of William Penn Highway and Chipman Road, police said. A blue Nissan Altima veered off the road, crossed the opposing lane of traffic, and collided with two trees, township police said.

The 31-year-old male driver, a resident of Easton, was entrapped in the vehicle and was extricated by local fire crews. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care. The female passenger, also from Easton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification by the Northampton County Coroner’s Office.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours as police investigated the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle prior to the accident to contact Cpl. Lindsay at 610-814-6411.

The Bethlehem Township Police Department was assisted at the scene by Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire, Nancy Run Fire, Bethlehem Township EMS, Easton Police Department, and the Northampton County Coroner's Office.

