Easton Man Among 3 Busted In Undercover Fentanyl Sting: Police

The Palmer Township's Crime Reduction Unit initiated an undercover investigation that resulted in the seizure of 502 suspected fentanyl pills and a handgun, police said in a press statement released on Friday, Sept. 20.

Arrested and charged on Thursday, Sept. 19 according to police and court records were:

Nazir Santos Jimenez, 21, of Easton, was charged with conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver; conspiracy to possess drugs; possessing drugs and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 3, according to the District Court.

Brandon Benot of Newark: Age and detailed charges were not immediately available).

Ashton James Wassell, 21, of Phillipsburg, NJ, was charged with conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver; conspiracy to possess drugs; possessing drugs and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 3, according to the District Court.

The three suspects were subsequently sent to the Northampton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail apiece, police and court records said. No court records were immediately available for Benot.

The investigation is ongoing.

