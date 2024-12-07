Overcast 34°

Danielle Varju Charged After Fight At Forks Township Giant

A woman accused of chasing another woman through the parking lot of a Giant store in Forks Township is facing multiple charges, police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

 Photo Credit: Forks Township PD
Forks Township police were called to the store at 301 Town Center Boulevard in Easton on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, around 3:24 p.m., for a reported disturbance involving two people fighting inside, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman chasing another woman outside the store. After separating the two and investigating, police identified the aggressor as 36-year-old Danielle Varju, according to the release.

She was charged via non-traffic citations with one count each of Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Harassment – Acts to Annoy, Disorderly Conduct – Engage in Fighting, and Disorderly Conduct – Hazardous/Physical Condition.

Additional information was not immediately available. 

