Dale Riggleman, a resident of The Gardens at Easton, was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and gray sweatpants, according to the Easton Police Department. Riggleman, described as a 6'2", 203-pound White man, was discovered missing around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, authorities said.

Police noted that Riggleman has a medical condition that prevents him from speaking, though he can communicate through writing. His direction of travel was initially unknown.

An update on Monday, Dec. 31, revealed that Riggleman is believed to have accessed public transportation and traveled west from Easton. Authorities are working to determine his route and destination.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Easton Police Department at 610-759-2200.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Easton and receive free news updates.