Fair 38°

SHARE

Dale Riggleman, 61, Mute Man Missing From Easton Facility

A 61-year-old man who cannot speak is missing after walking away from an Easton assisted living facility, police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Dale Riggleman

Dale Riggleman

 Photo Credit: Easton Police
Easton police

Easton police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Easton Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Dale Riggleman, a resident of The Gardens at Easton, was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and gray sweatpants, according to the Easton Police Department. Riggleman, described as a 6'2", 203-pound White man, was discovered missing around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, authorities said.

Police noted that Riggleman has a medical condition that prevents him from speaking, though he can communicate through writing. His direction of travel was initially unknown.

An update on Monday, Dec. 31, revealed that Riggleman is believed to have accessed public transportation and traveled west from Easton. Authorities are working to determine his route and destination.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Easton Police Department at 610-759-2200.

to follow Daily Voice Easton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE