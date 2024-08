Joseph M. Moosh, 66, of Bath, was pronounced dead on Thursday, July 11 at about noon at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg. He died of natural causes.

If anyone can provide any information, please contact the coroner's office at 610-782-3426 or via email at: danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org

Click here to follow Daily Voice Easton and receive free news updates.