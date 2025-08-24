Condoms Hidden In Northampton Business Reveals Prostitution, Employee On Expired Visa: Police

The Palmer Township Police Department launched its investigation into Sun and Moon Spa, located at 3128 William Penn Highway, in July and August after complaints that employees were engaging in prostitution, according to a release.

Detectives executed an undercover operation and search warrant at the spa on Thursday, Aug. 21. Officers seized U.S. currency and condoms hidden in multiple areas of the business, authorities said.

Two employees — 46-year-old Yingrui Xie and 40-year-old Aimin Xian — were detained and later released pending the outcome of the investigation. Both women possess U.S. employment authorization cards listing China as their country of birth, police said.

Investigators also determined that Xian was in the U.S. on an expired visa.

The investigation is ongoing.

