Body of Pennsylvania Kayaker Recovered on New Jersey Side of Delaware River: NPS

A 54-year-old Pennsylvania man died after his kayak capsized on the Delaware River, with his body recovered on the New Jersey side, according to the National Park Service.

The Delaware River

 Photo Credit: NPS
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 9, National Park Service rangers from Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, along with rescue teams from Bushkill Fire, Warren County EMS, and the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau, responded to a report of a capsized kayaker.

Rescuers arrived within 33 minutes of the initial call and recovered the body of the Blakeslee, Pennsylvania man approximately two miles downstream from Bushkill Access, where bystanders had brought the victim to shore.

The incident occurred within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which spans both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The National Park Service reminds visitors to exercise caution when engaging in water activities on the Delaware River.

