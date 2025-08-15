Fair 83°

SHARE

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Chambersburg Road/US 30 In Adams County: PennDOT

A multi-vehicle crash shut down Chambersburg Road/Route 30 in both directions in Franklin Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, Aug. 15.

A map showing the crash and closure.

A map showing the crash and closure.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The wreck happened in the 6300 block of Chambersburg Road/Route 30 around 10:45 a.m., according to the release.

Due to the crash, all lanes were closed between Old Route Thirty East and Old Route Thirty Road as emergency crews responded.

The road closure began at 11:15 a.m. and was still in place at 2 p.m., PennDOT reported.

Troopers confirmed that they are investigating the incident. No further details, including the number of vehicles involved or injuries, have been released at this time.

to follow Daily Voice East Berlin-York Springs and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE