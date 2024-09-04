'High Risk Structure Fire' Battled At York County Paper Plant: Chief

Malfunction equipment near a conveyor belt appears to have sparked the blaze at the Pixelle Pulp Wood Distribution Center located at 5689 York Road in Spring Grove, North Codorus Township at 2:20 a.m., according to Chief Carr with the North Codorus Fire Company and the York County Department of Emergency Services.

Saw dust in the milling area of the plant was a major concern which led to 11 fire companies assisting at the scene, according to Carr and YCDES.

The fire was marked under control around 3:50 a.m., but first responders remained on the scene knocking out hotspots and to double check that nothing was going to be reignite.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, but remained on the scene and returned to work.

The North Codorus Township Fire Company is investigating the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Berlin-York Springs and receive free news updates.