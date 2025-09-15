Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Fetterman Rips Dems Over Trump ‘Hitler’ Comparisons After Kirk Killing

Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat representing Pennsylvania, is urging members of his party to “turn the temperature down” and stop comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, CNN reported on Sunday, Sept. 14.

US Senator John Fetterman.

US Senator John Fetterman.

 Photo Credit: US Senate (official portrait)
The United States Capitol in Washington, DC. Inset: Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman.

The United States Capitol in Washington, DC. Inset: Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman.

 Photo Credit: US Capitol/flickr user Tom Wolf
Sen. John Fetterman.

Sen. John Fetterman.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/John Fetterman
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Fetterman made the comments during an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju on Wednesday, shortly after news broke that Kirk had been shot at Utah Valley University but before his death was confirmed.

“I think you just don’t ever, ever compare anyone to Hitler and those kinds of extreme things,” Fetterman said. “Now, look what happened to Charlie Kirk. I mean, you know, the man was shot. Now, we have to turn the temperature down. We can’t compare people to these kinds of figures in history. And this is not an autocrat. This is a product of a democratic election.”

The senator pointed to recent demonstrations where protesters labeled Trump “the Hitler of our time” and criticized his party for escalating rhetoric. He stressed that while he disagrees with many of Trump’s policies, “that does not make him an autocrat.”

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett had recently defended calling Trump a “wannabe Hitler,” days before Kirk — the Turning Point USA founder — was assassinated during his event. Investigators later revealed bullet casings at the scene bore anti-fascist messages.

“Right now, I think it’s entirely appropriate to really be honest and just figure out why exactly have we effectively lost two out of the last three cycles and of a lot of things,” Fetterman said. “We’ve really kind of lost our connection with American voters in ways. And I think we can‘t just be ‘well, Trump is always wrong’ or that ‘we‘re going to set the country on fire.’ That‘s just not true either, of course.”

Fetterman added that representing Pennsylvania “keeps you honest,” reminding him that many Americans who disagree with Democrats are “not fascists” and “do not want to shred the Constitution.”

Since the July 2024 assassination attempt on Trump, Republicans have increasingly accused Democrats and the media of fueling violence with Nazi comparisons.

The full CNN report can be read here. 

to follow Daily Voice East Berlin-York Springs and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE