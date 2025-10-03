Woman Struck, Killed By Philadelphia Ambulance: Police

The crash happened on the 3100 block of F Street in Kensington at 11:52 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, according to police.

Investigators determined the medic unit had been traveling eastbound on the 600 block of East Allegheny Avenue before turning south onto F Street, where it hit the pedestrian.

Paramedics immediately called for additional resources and attempted life-saving measures, police said. A second medic unit responded and pronounced the woman dead at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 3.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing under the Crash Investigation Division.

The Philadelphia Fire Department issued a statement Friday, saying, “We are saddened by the incident overnight involving our medic unit and the death of a pedestrian. We offer our sincere condolences to their loved ones. The Philadelphia Police Department is leading the investigation and will complete a thorough inquiry into what happened.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.