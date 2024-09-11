Woman Shot, Killed Overnight In Philadelphia: Police

Philadelphia Police responded for a person with a gun, on the 2300 block of East Hagert Street, in the 26th District, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and left arm, Philadelphia police said.

PFD-Medic Unit pronounced the victim dead on the scene at 12:15 a.m.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrest at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing with homicide detectives.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

