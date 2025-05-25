Woman Shoots, Kills Estranged Husband During Break-In: Philadelphia Police

Officers from the 15th District responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 4400 block of Cottman Avenue around 12:27 a.m., according to the department.

They were met by a woman who said her 38-year-old husband—who had left the home about a week earlier—had returned and kicked in both the front and back doors, forcing his way inside. Once inside, he allegedly began threatening her.

She then retrieved her handgun and fired, striking him once in the upper right shoulder, investigators said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at 12:36 a.m.

The case remains under active investigation by the Homicide Unit.

