Mostly Cloudy 67°

SHARE

Woman Shoots, Kills Estranged Husband During Break-In: Philadelphia Police

A woman shot and killed her estranged husband after he broke into her Philadelphia home and threatened her, police announced on Sunday, May 25.

Philadelphia police

Philadelphia police

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Zuzu https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Philadelphia_Police_-_gang_with_vehicle.jpeg
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers from the 15th District responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 4400 block of Cottman Avenue around 12:27 a.m., according to the department.

They were met by a woman who said her 38-year-old husband—who had left the home about a week earlier—had returned and kicked in both the front and back doors, forcing his way inside. Once inside, he allegedly began threatening her.

She then retrieved her handgun and fired, striking him once in the upper right shoulder, investigators said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at 12:36 a.m.

The case remains under active investigation by the Homicide Unit.

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE